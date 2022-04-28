Mother's Day, Cowra Patchwork, sewing, community, Joanne Cameron, craft

With Mother's Day just around the corner, there has never been a better time to look for a special gift for a special lady, and a great place to start looking is Cowra Patchwork. The much-loved store has recently expanded, providing even more room to get your hands on all things fabric, craft and sewing. Joanne Cameron has been the owner of Cowra Patchwork for 12 years, having taken over the creative haven in 2009. She said that running a business in an industry she enjoys, makes it all worth the effort. "I genuinely love sewing and being creative, and the business has allowed me to expand those interests," she said. "Seeing customers bring their ideas to fruition, watching them work on projects or even just dropping into to say hello, it makes for an amazing environment in the store." Cowra Patchwork is well known, not just in Cowra but across the Central West and further afield. Word of mouth brings many new customers through Joanne's door, while current clients return over and over again due to the high level of service they receive. "It's really not that hard to provide excellent customer service, especially when you are doing something you love," Joanne said. "We provide great after sale service and follow-ups, can freight sewing machines Australia-wide for free, and provide assistance and advice over the phone or even by Zoom meetings if it helps people with their problems or projects." The bustling business provides an amazing range of products and services including material and fabrics, craft supplies, trims, and haberdashery, along with sales and servicing of Janome sewing machines. Joanne sees Cowra Patchwork as a great place for people to socialise, learn about sewing and be creative, with the business including sewing lessons. It is also heavily involved in the local community sponsoring local shows including Cowra, Woodstock and Morongla.Joanne said it was always rewarding helping communities where they can. "One of my favourite events is our Quilt Drive, where quilters and home owners donate unwanted quilts and crocheted blankets," she said. "Anyone who donates goes into the draw to receive a $100 gift card from the store, but more importantly those quilts and blankets that have been donated are handed out to those in need, whether it is new mothers, old age pensioners, the homeless, or just someone who is down on their luck." To find out more about Cowra Patchwork and to find something for your mum this Mother's Day, visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CowraPatchwork.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/6aecc6d8-d523-4da5-a970-5c83eeb1bfbb.JPG/r0_438_4496_2978_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Get creative this mother's Day

