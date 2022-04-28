REV, house hunting, auctions, real estate, property

BID bold and bid often at auctions, according to property expert Paul Tzamalis. "Often buyers cost themselves a property by losing sight of the fact they're there to buy, and instead focus on trying to limit the sale price," Mr Tzamalis says. So take a deep breath and boldly raise your hand, or paddle, with steady price increments when buying your home by auction. As one of the team from The Auction Company, based in Melbourne, Mr Tzamalis has seen the hammer fall and seal the deal on hundreds of properties. Auctions are one of two ways property is sold across Australia (the other being private treaty). According to Mr Tzamalis, it is the most fair and transparent way to establish the market value of your home. "It offers buyers the opportunity to put forward their best offer with full visibility on what other parties are bidding, and it offers the vendor the opportunity to see what the market is willing to pay for their asset," he says. "A successful auction is one in which the buyers and the vendor are brought closer to understanding the market value of the asset, until a deal is done." Auctions are also good for buyers in a cooling market and analysts predict house prices could tumble by as much as 5 per cent over the coming year, with city house prices slumping even further. "If I were looking to buy a property, I would always prefer to bid openly and transparently against my competition, rather than take part in a multi-party negotiation behind closed doors, where I have no visibility on what my competition is doing, and have no choice but to trust the agent," Mr Tzamalis. "At auction, I have the freedom to make decisions to put myself in the best possible position to purchase the property. "Sometimes an early offer can jag a property before auction, but you may pay more than you need to. Other times an acceptable early offer can kickstart an early auction scenario, where the property is put to a boardroom auction of interested parties. "The important thing to remember as a buyer, is that while auctions can be nerve-wracking and from time to time you will miss out, ultimately it's the most transparent way of getting the deal done." Rules and regulations apply to all home auctions, except in Victoria, where you can literally turn up on the day and start bidding without registering. During the pandemic, many agents turned to online auctions, which means agents require buyer details before auction day to share streaming details and arrange digital contracts. "Agents have found this useful and, in my opinion, it's only a matter of time before the Victorian industry follows the rest of the country and asks government to legislate pre-auction bidder registration," Mr Tzamalis says. His hot tip for buyers at auction is to be big and bold, however, he concedes there are various bidding strategies, with none working 100 per cent all of the time. "But I've officiated many auctions where the most confident bidder with the courage to bid in strong increments gets the property, even if they don't have the biggest budget," Mr Tzamalis says. "Coming out strong at the start of the auction is important, however, bidding in larger increments while others are trying to slow the auction down by using smaller increments can also be effective, as it signals to the competition that you're there to buy. "If you're inexperienced, bidding at auction can be intimidating, so I'd suggest getting to as many auctions as you can ... observing how they play out, and picking up tips from other bidders."

The Auction Company's Paul Tzamalis advises homebuyers on bidding at auction

"But I've officiated many auctions where the most confident bidder with the courage to bid in strong increments gets the property, even if they don't have the biggest budget," Mr Tzamalis says. "Coming out strong at the start of the auction is important, however, bidding in larger increments while others are trying to slow the auction down by using smaller increments can also be effective, as it signals to the competition that you're there to buy. "If you're inexperienced, bidding at auction can be intimidating, so I'd suggest getting to as many auctions as you can ... observing how they play out, and picking up tips from other bidders."