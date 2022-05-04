Victim's head slammed onto concrete during assault

news, local-news,

Chantelle Maree Clark-Gee told her solicitor she had consumed "at least 30 drinks" before an incident that lead to her being charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Gee, who was living in Bensville on the central coast at the time of her offence, was placed on a 12 month Community Corrections Order when she plead guilty to the charge at Cowra Local Court on April 19. "She tells me this is not her, she was in a bad place, she tells me she had at least 30 drinks that night" Gee's solicitor told the court. "CCTV shows you slamming the victim's head on the ground," magistrate Michael Antrum told Gee. "This is an unprovoked attack. There are too many instances where these actions start out as an assault and end in grievous bodily harm or worse. "Imagine if (the victim) some sort of brain inflammation and died, you'd be standing here in handcuffs facing a murder or manslaughter charge," Mr Antrum told Gee. According to police documents tendered to the court the victim did not know Gee. Police said the victim received minor lacerations and bruising to her face. The assault, police said, took place shortly after the victim arrived at a Etalong Beach hotel. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/add1cf42-c935-439c-a2a1-4130ad53b545.jpg/r0_30_566_350_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg