Jail term to be served in the community

news, local-news,

A Cowra man charged with driving disqualified and larceny was jailed for eight months when he appeared in Cowra Local Court on April 19. Timothy Albert Amos will serve the sentence by way of an Intensive Corrections Order in the community after pleading guilty to the charges before magistrate Michael Antrum. Amos was also charged, and entered pleas of guilty, to charges of destroy or damage property and driving an unregistered motorcycle. The Nelson Street resident was placed on a Community Corrections Orders of eight months on the charge of destroy or damage property, a 14 month order for larceny and fined $330 for driving an unregistered vehicle. His jail sentence is related to the driving disqualified offence. "His criminal history is very poor," the defendant's solicitor admitted to the court. Handing down sentence Mr Antrum told Amos his stealing was "increasing misery in the community". After being told Amos had stolen a car battery for a person in need Mr Antrum asked how he could know the circumstances of the person he stole the battery from. "Even if he was wealthy you don't have the right to nick stuff," Mr Antrum told Amos. "This is an offence that carries five years in prison. Don't put yourself in that position. In my 40s I wouldn't want to go to prison for a $188 battery," Mr Antrum told Amos. In relation to driving while disqualified Mr Antrum told Amos he would be imposing a term of imprisonment. "Stop getting behind the wheel, I'm going to proceed by an Intensive Corrections Order, but its getting close (to going to jail)," he told Amos. Police charged Amos with the larceny offence after his DNA was detected on a vehicle which had been broken into. Documents tendered to the court revealed is DNA was found after a battery was taken from a vehicle sometime between August 13 and 16 last year. A rear passenger side quarter window of the vehicle was smashed to gain entry. Amos' driving charges followed him being stopped by police on Tuesday, January 25 this year driving an unregistered motorcycle. The motorcycle, police said, was last registered in 2002. Police checked revealed Amos last held a Learner's permit in 2000 and was disqualified from driving until 2026. His disqualified had commenced in May, 2002. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/08bf5400-2d47-457a-a798-e7f863b06eda.jpg/r1_0_440_248_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Jail term to be served in the community