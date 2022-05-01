Two witnesses report offender

news, local-news,

The facts surrounding Monica Ingram committing stalk/intimidate and contravening an apprehended violence order were described in the Cowra Local Court as "a little ordinary". Ingram, 47, of Bahloo Street entered pleas of guilty to both charges and was placed on Conditional Release Orders of 12 six months and 12 months. "It's not conduct that reflects well on anybody," Local Court magistrate Michael Antrum told Ingram. "The facts are a little ordinary, these are not the actions of a woman who has completed a Cert 3 looking to go on to a career in aged care," he said. The facts, presented to the court, state Ingram held a plastic chair, with its four legs facing out, at her victim while yelling abuse. When Ingram entered the victim's yard police said the victim went inside her home and locked her screen door. Two witnesses reported Ingram's behaviour to police. When police attended they said Ingram began yelling at them. Ingram, police said, appeared moderately affected by alcohol.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/fa57d1b5-dfe0-4544-af06-d5f7d8a21c4a.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg