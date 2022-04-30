Running chainsaw pointed at victim in "Hollywood horror show"

news, local-news,

Local Court magistrate Michael Antrum has described the actions of a man from Orange charged with stalk/intimidate as something out of "a Hollywood horror show". Rodney James Southwell, 39, was before the court on April 19 after making threats while holding a running chainsaw. Southwell was also charged with contravening an apprehended violence order. The Windred Street resident plead guilty to both offences and was placed on 18 month and nine month Community Correction Orders. Southwell was living at a Mulyan Street address in Cowra at the time of his offences on September 21 last year. According to police documents Southwell, following an argument, held the tip of a running chainsaw at the neck of his victim. "The chainsaw was about 15cm away from the victim's neck," police said. "This is what you should get," police claim Southwell told his victim. "I should slit your throat and cut you up," police say he said. Despite the running chainsaw police said the victim told them she did not believe Southwell was going to kill her. "At the end of a short exchange the accused simply put down the chainsaw," police said. Southwell's solicitor told the court the defendant had consumed 10 drinks plus shots on the day of the offence. "He had far too much to drink. I'm not that I'm offering that up as some form of excuse," the solicitor said adding "he managed to steer clear of trouble all of his adult life". "You've done pretty well," Mr Antrum told Southwell adding "It is difficult to understand how this turned in to a Hollywood horror show. Imagine if you tripped and the running blade struck the victim. "If that occurred you'd be appearing on the (court) screen from a correctional centre. There was potential for absolute catastrophe. "I hope whatever was going through your mind on that day has subsided," Mr Antrum said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

Running chainsaw pointed at victim in "Hollywood horror show"