A 47 year-old Canowindra woman charged with destroy or damage property has been ordered to pay $2000 in compensation to the NSW Department of Housing. The order against Rebecca Ann Lord of Waddell Street was made after she entered a plea of guilty to the offence in Cowra Local Court on April 19. "This all appears to be as a result of intoxication, you were so drunk you fell of your chair," magistrate Michael Antrum told Lord. Convicting Lord, Mr Antrum made no other orders. According to court documents around 5pm on February 14 this year Lord fell off a chair she was sitting in her rear yard during an argument with the victim. Police said she then threw her own mobile phone over a fence into long grass before accusing the victim of taking money from her phone case. The victim, police said, left Lord's property to visit another person. Court documents said when the victim returned to her own home some time later she discovered someone had kicked holes in its fibro walls. Documents revealed the victim went inside her home and shortly after heard Lord outside yelling for her to come outside which she did not do, instead telling Lord to leave. "The victim then heard her side gate open and heard loud bags on the walls and her loungeroom window smash," police said. "The victim did not see who broke the window but she could still hear the accused at the side of her house." At no time did the victim see Lord, the court was told, but she was seen outside by a witness. Police said the witness also did not see Lord smash the window or cause the holes to the walls of the victim's home. Police said they were later called by ambulance officers requesting assistance for a very intoxicated female at the residence of the accused. The female, they said, had large cuts to her hands and arm. When spoken to Lord admitted causing the damage. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

Offender was so drunk she fell off her chair