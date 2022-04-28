Fined for driving offences

news, local-news,

A Cowra woman who drove an unregistered vehicle while her licence was suspended was fined $100 and placed on a 12 month conditional release order when she appeared in the Local Court on April 19. Pleading guilty to both offences Monique Elizabeth Weekley's solicitor told the court his 25 year-old client had a "colourful history, most of it drug related". Taking no action against Weekely, of Thomas Street, Cowra for driving while suspended but fining her $110 for driving an unregistered vehicle Magistrate Michael Antrum told her he was willing to give her a chance. "You're now on track out of this hole, because you've got good people and services around you," he said after being told by her solicitor of treatment and supervision Weekley had been receiving. Weekley was detected by police on the Mid Western Highway near Cowra about 5.30pm on October 16, 2021. Checks revealed her vehicle's registration had expired on October 15, 2021. Her licence was suspended due to demerit points accumulation on October 13, 2021 until January 12, 2022. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

