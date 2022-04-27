'Never hit a woman' court tells offender

news, local-news,

Never hit a woman, magistrate Michael Antrum told a Cowra man in the Local Court on April 19 "It doesn't matter what day or age we are in, as men we are are told you never hit a woman," Mr Antrum told Thomas Lindsay Simpson, 32, of Bourke Street. Simpson plead guilty to charges of contravening an apprehended violence order, stalk/intimidate, using an offensive weapon, destroy or damage property and common assault in Cowra Local Court on April 20. Mr Antrum sentenced Simpson to three community service orders and fined him more than $1000. "For 12 year's you've been an exemplary citizen. It's disturbing that you've put your reputation at risk that you've built up over a long time," Mr Antrum told Simpson. "You're ripping (your reputation) to bits all by yourself," he said. Simpson's solicitor told the court his behaviour was "out of character" and he had accepted his behaviour was "unacceptable". Police documents tabled in court said Simpson and his victim had argued leading to a friend calling OOO after which Simpson said "I'm not leaving unless than take out in a body bag". Police said he had taken a large knife and told his victim "I'm going to kill someone who touches me". Simpson than, police said, left the location before returning within two minutes, picking up a totem tennis pole which he held above his head saying "I'll show you" lunging at the victim. According to court documents a third party stepped between Simpson and his victim and Simpson said "I'm not going to ..... do anything" and tossed the pole to the ground before police arrived.

