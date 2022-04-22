A vision comes to fruition with opening of RFS command centre in Cowra

news, local-news,

Cowra may have missed the opportunity to become the site of the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Western Area command centre if not for the initiative shown by officials from the Canobolas Zone RFS, Cowra Shire Council and the determination of member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke. The role the two bodies and Ms Cooke played in the decision to locate the centre in Cowra was revealed at its official opening on Tuesday. The site at the Cowra Airport incorporates the Western Area command, a new air base and the Waugoola RFS station. "We had a vision, sometimes they are hard to see but what we see today is that vision coming to fruition," Cowra mayor Cr Bill West said. He went on to acknowledge the RFS, its commissioner Rob Rogers and member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke for their hard work and "foresight" in locating the area command in Cowra. "It may well have flown past our radar, if it wasn't for the Canobolas Zone officials coming to us and saying there's an opportunity," he said. Canobolas Zone Commander David Hoadley and Arthur Sharp, who Cr West described as "the backbone of the RFS in Cowra for many years", also came in for special mention. "This has been an effort by a lot of people. Council is pleased to be part of it and see the final outcome," he said. "It's great to be able to welcome the RFS formally to Cowra both the Western Area command and a new building for our Waugoola brigade. It is a recognition of the importance of our volunteers and the role the Rural Fire Service plays in our community. RELATED "To see this coming to fruition is a very exciting day," Cr West said. RFS Commission Rob Rogers thanked Cowra Council for its partnership in the project. "I wish every council was as supportive as Cowra's council," Commissioner Rogers said. "While David Elliot was the minister at the time of deciding Cowra as the site it was the local member (Steph Cooke) who had the most input in where it would be. "I remember being in the former minister's office having a briefing with the then local MP Steph Cooke. "We had a facility in Young and we were thinking of changing our regions to area commands. We were thinking whether to move the area command to Dubbo and we had a fairly frank and open exchange of ideas and I suddenly changed my view and it was going to be in Cowra. "At the end of the day I'm very excited it here because it is always good to be in a location where you can work with partners well and one of the key partners here is the council. "The council is supportive and the staff seem quite happy being here. "When you include mitigation crews and we get full strength 27 staff will be operating out of here, that's good for jobs in the local area. "The (five) tankers we're handing over are changing the face of the RFS. "It's making sure our volunteers have the latest and safest equipment which is something I'm passionate about and I know our minister is to. "We want to make sure that everybody that goes out to fires is in the safest equipment that they wear and the trucks that carry them to make sure they go home safely at the end of their shift. "It is very important to us and I think the facilities and buildings and the tankers you see are reflective of the support we've been able to enjoy from government. "They see the work you do, they see the value you bring to your communities and they see the high esteem those communities hold you in. That's how we get government to recognise how important it is to support our volunteer fire fighters. "The thanks for that level of support goes to you, our brigade members. "I couldn't be more proud of the facility here, it looks great, I think it becomes a real icon for the local area and the broader western NSW, it is something brigade members, the council and the staff can be rightly proud that it is in Cowra," Commissioner Rogers said. Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

