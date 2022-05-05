Big Dance is no reflection on Cowra Jockey Club

sport, local-sport,

The Cowra Cup missing out on an invite as a qualifying race to the $2 million Big Dance is no reflection on the Cowra Jockey Club according to Executive Officer for Country Racing Brian Charman. Racing NSW announced eligibility and conditions for the $2 million Big Dance race on Tuesday, April 19. And while Cowra missed out as a qualifier Mr Charman said this doesn't exclude the club, or any other country club from being considered for an invite in the future. The Big Dance will be held at Royal Randwick on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 with the field drawn from the winners and second placed horses of 25 country cup races from across NSW and a Wild Card race at Randwick on October 8. Benchmark rating at the time of final acceptances will then be used to determine the final field from the pool of eligible horses, with the winners of eligible Country Cups receiving preference over any second placegetters. The Forbes, Mudgee, Wellington, Coonamble and Bathurst Cups have all been included among the 2022 qualifiers. "There's 50 TAB country cups so there were always going to be a number of clubs that did not have (the) opportunity this year," Mr Charman told the Cowra Guardian. "It's nothing against any of the clubs, Cowra has never done a poor job in conducting their (Cup) meetings. In fact they do a very good job in January each year. "Peter Ford, the chairman, takes great pride in bringing people from in and around the community and from far distances, I think the Cup under his chairmanship continues to grow from strength to strength. "There's nothing to say Cowra's done a bad job, there's 52 country cups that had the ability to qualify for this, that's not to say, in the future, they won't be reconsidered, but in the inaugural Big Dance Cowra has not been included." The Big Dance will be run at a distance of 1600 metres under quality handicap conditions while eight of the qualifying events will be run over further distance. Mr Charman doesn't believe the longer races will be unsuitable as qualifiers. The Albury, Taree, Wagga and Port Macquarie Cups are over 2000 metres, the Lismore Cup over 2100 metres, the Wellington Cup over 1700 metres, the Bathurst Cup is over 1800 metres and the Orange Cup is a 2100 metre event. "In my opinion to run a solid mile at Randwick you'd want to be able to run a solid mile in a country cup which lends itself to a 2000 metre horse being very competitive in the Big Dance," Mr Charman said. "I don't think there's any problem with an Albury or a Wagga Cup which is conducted in March or May, those horses winning a country cup, going out for a freshen up or a short spell and then coming back and contending the Big Dance second or third up into a mile at Randwick. "I think it lends itself perfectly for those type of horses." Asked his opinion on the possibility of the Big Dance being restricted solely to country trained horses to prevent city trainers from dominating the event Mr Charman pointed out city trainers have always been allowed to enter their horses in the country cups. "I think there were 19 country cups conducted since the first of November (2021) through to February or March a number of which have been won by country trainers," he said. "When the announcement of the Big Dance was made back in February it was made very clear that there would be no restrictions made and the country cups would continue to be programmed as they had been programmed previously. "There were no surprises when the eligibility came out. "If (city trainers) do go out to the country, in some of these races like the Forbes Cup or Dubbo Cup they're handicap races, and if they are going to take a horse out there they'll be appropriately weighted under handicap conditions. "(The Big Dance) is a great initiative for racing, a great initiative for clubs to embrace the idea and engage the broader community. "This is about continuing to grow the footprint of racing across regional NSW. "As I said to the country clubs when they were announced. This is a significant opportunity for those clubs to continue to grow country racing throughout NSW," Mr Charman said.

