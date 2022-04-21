Guns stolen in Eugowra break-in

news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance after firearms were stolen during a break and enter near Eugowra. About 2pm on Tuesday, April 19 2022 officers attached to Central West Police District received reports of a break-in at a property on Waugan Road, Eugowra, believed to have occurred between Friday, April 1 2022 and 2pm on April 19. Police have been told five rifles, four shotguns and ammunition were stolen from the home. Officers established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. As part of inquiries, police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or suspicious activity in the area - or who has dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area during the mentioned period - to contact Parkes Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Investigations continue. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LTQVjNAiTH6LpDNXnFnXZp/doc76dcnhv9bi11eue6bghn_rotated_270.jpg/r0_940_2448_2323_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg