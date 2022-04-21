Construction of new hangar and club room almost complete at Cowra Airport

news, local-news,

The construction of a new hanger and club room at the Cowra and District Aero Club is steaming ahead thanks to the NSW Governments $325,485 investment into the project under Round 3 of the Stronger Country Communities Fund. Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke recently visited the site at the Cowra Airport alongside Cowra and District Aero Club members and Mayor Bill West to view the major developments. "The new facilities will be a great asset to the Cowra and District Aero Club who provide high-quality flight training to people of all ages who are interested in aviation, whether it be for leisure or to pursue a career as a qualified pilot," Ms Cooke said. "The club is really making its mark in the industry as being an outstanding choice for those seeking out highly professional flight training with students enrolling from as far as Sydney and Canberra." "Cowra has become a great hub for those wanting to learn foundational aviation skills in a regional setting." The Cowra Aero Club currently offers three types of training including an introductory trial instructional flight, obtaining a Recreational Aviation Australia certificate and the more advanced Cross Country Endorsement. Cowra and District Aero Club President and Senior Instructor David Shaw said that the previous facilities were no longer meeting the ever growing demand. "The old hangar had to be dismantled and the old club room acted as the terminal, which ultimately pushed the club into a side room that was no longer sufficient for the needs of training new pilots," Mr Shaw said. "These new upgrades will allow us to increase our current capabilities, expanding on teaching and becoming a better facility to introduce young people in particular to all aspects of aviation." "The new hangar and clubroom will enable us to continue training future pilots as a Recreational Aviation Australia flying school and act as a stepping stone for those who seek to not only be a recreational pilot, but those who wish to train and become a commercial pilot or pilot with the Royal Australian Air Force, or even those who hope to become involved in the maintenance or engineering aspects of aviation professions." The concrete pour is expected next week with door installation to follow before moving onto the construction of the club room section. The group is holding a club day on Sunday, May 1 for all of its 36 members which is a great opportunity to catch up socially and revise their skills.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/25c8488b-1859-4631-b626-9abd4717d3f4.jpg/r3_343_6716_4136_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Construction of new hangar and club room almost complete at Cowra Airport