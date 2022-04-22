'Over my dead body', Steph Cooke's fight to locate RFS command centre in Cowra

news, local-news,

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke wasn't going to stand by idly when she heard suggestions a new state of the art Western Area Rural Fire Service command centre could be located in Dubbo. "Over my dead body," Ms Cooke says was her initial response after hearing during a briefing in the office of then NSW Emergency Services minister David Elliot that the centre could be going to Dubbo. Cowra was subsequently chosen as the location prior to Ms Cooke taking over the Emergency Services portfolio. "It's wonderful to see this one closed out, it's been quite the journey," Ms Cooke said at the centre's opening at Cowra airport on April 20. The opening doubled as a presentation ceremony where five new fire tankers were presented to the Waugoola, Gap, Woodstock, Darbys Falls and Wattamondra bushfire brigades. "Each and every brigade is worthy of these new vehicles and all of the protection and increased safety equipment that they offer," Ms Cooke said. "There's over one million dollars worth of vehicles here today. I can't think of brigades more worthy than the ones here today to participate in those key handovers," she said. "When we work together we get good outcomes for our communities," Ms Cooke said of the work that went on behind the scenes. "My initial response was, 'over my dead body,", Ms Cooke said after hearing the centre could go to Dubbo. "From that point on we've come together and worked together and we now have this wonderful facility in the Cootamundra electorate. "The RFS is such an important part of the emergency services family and there is no doubt right across the state we couldn't do what we do in emergency services without the RFS. "This office will service not just the local area but right across the western area where there are about 450 brigades with a lot of communities to protect. "I'd like to acknowledge the staff of the RFS here today, I thank you for your service, I know a number of you are volunteers yourself or have been in the past. "It's wonderful we now have this facility here to serve you for a long time to come. "This is all about you," she said to the volunteer fire fighters in attendance. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your service, many of you have been members of the RFS for a very long time, well supported by each other and your families. "The role that you play in keeping our communities safe is absolutely critical. "We've been through such a difficult time over the last few years and each and every one of you has played an important part in helping our communities stay safe during that time and then importantly to help them recover. "There are many of year who have done deployments over and over again as well as keeping our own homes safe responding to grass fires and scrub fires in this part of the world. "For that, on behalf of the communities of NSW I want to say thank you."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/8219aa85-dc86-485a-b653-6bb55743cc4a.JPG/r10_240_4484_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg