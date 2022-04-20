sport, local-sport,

With fond memories of the 2018 visit to Cowra Rugby Club, the North Sydney Rugby Club is excited about their impending return this weekend. A key to their return was Angus Sinclair, Norths first grade starting flyhalf. Despite a number of false starts over the past few years, the club was eager to return and Sinclair was instrumental in making that a reality. "Ever since our first trip we have been trying to make it happen again because the club really enjoyed our time in Cowra. I just wanted to do my bit to ensure our club could come back because playing in front of that bush footy environment is pretty special and one of the best experiences," Sinclair said. The leg work for this year's game dates back to the time he spent with club during the COVID shutdown last year. Spending time out at his family's property and going to training with the Cowra Eagles ensured that the conversations to bring Norths back to the region did not stop. "I would run into Ian Robertson [the Cowra Eagles President] and Pete Watt and we just kept chatting away and planning out the trip. At the start of this year, we were then working with North's General Manager Jack Burey to finalise the plans and the rest as they say is history," Sinclair said. With a notable Central West flavour throughout the Norths sides travelling up this weekend, Sinclair added the games will be extra special for a few of the players being able to play in front of friends and families. "This weekend is all about reconnecting and giving back which are some of the best things about country rugby. So it will be great to see some familiar faces, playing in front of granny will also be a highlight but it will also be an opportunity for our club to thank the region that has given us so much over the years." Games will commence at 1pm at the Cowra Rugby Club, with the Shute Shield fixture to commence at 5:30pm.

North Sydney primed for Cowra homecoming