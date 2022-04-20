Shute Shield Clubs deliver on rugby development promise

sport, local-sport,

The return of Shute Shield clubs, Northern Suburbs and Eastwood, this Saturday is part of a commitment between the clubs and host club Cowra Eagles to develop the game in the country areas. As a Patron of both the Cowra Eagles and Eastwood, Cowra local, Rob Millner has been instrumental in attracting the game to Cowra. "It is vitally important that the Sydney based clubs assisted their country mates in developing the game of Rugby," he said. "Rugby is not just a game for Saturday afternoons but can often open doors for career opportunities." Millner also acknowledged the great support shown by Northern Suburbs Rugby in committing to the tour to Cowra being an event for years to come. Greenethorpe local and father of Norths players Angus and Hamish, Malcolm Sinclair said it was important to showcase the strength of Rugby in the Country and in particular a town like Cowra, who perform in a high class Blowes Cup competition, for a relatively small population base. The afternoon will kick off at 1pm with the First XV Colts on field One between Norths and Eastwood, and the Cowra Eagles commencing their 2022 season campaign in second grade against the Forbes Platypi. Norths and Eastwood will commence their second-grade fixture on field two at 3pm, with the much awaited challenge for the Bill Rowland's cup between Cowra and Forbes at 3,15pm on field 1. Returned serviceman and Cowra club medico Steve Overman will lead an Anzac service at 5.20pm, followed by the Shute Shield first grade at 5.30pm under lights. Cowra will gain additional coverage with the game being televised on Stan Sport. Gates open at 11.00am with admission $10. Full bar, canteen and coffee cart will be available. Post-game presentations, dinner and entertainment will be held in the clubhouse from 7.30pm. A spectacular day of rugby is guaranteed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/00de82e4-8170-4d37-bab3-e3af0efb63f8.jpg/r2_27_1106_651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Shute Shield Clubs deliver on rugby development promise