Magpies lining up for Nealon Shield

The Cowra Magpies will take on Bathurst Panthers in round two of the Peter McDonald Premiership at Sid Kallas Oval on Sunday, April 24. The Magpies expect to be at full strength for the match with Darcy Howard expected to slot back into the side after being unavailable in the side's round one win over Lithgow Workies. The annual clash between the two sides doubles as the Chad Nealon Cup Challenge which in the past was awarded to the club which scored the most points on the day but has been changed this year and will be presented to the winner of the first grade match. A big day of rugby league is planned with the Cowra Magpies taking on Bathurst Panthers in juniors as well as seniors. Games have been organised for the Under 11s,13s and 15s League Tag as well as Cowra senior footy in all four grades. Juniors will be kicking off at 8:45am.

