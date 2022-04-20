sport, local-sport,

Cowra Jockey Club president Peter Ford isn't unhappy that the Cowra Cup hasn't been included as a qualifier in the newly announced $2 million Big Dance set to be run at Royal Randwick on November 1. The concept has come in for criticism on social media, the concept being labelled as another avenue for city trainers to gain entry into a feature event and at the same time take away prizemoney from country trainers in events they would not normally enter. "Cowra's dodged a bullet. We're happy to continue to support our country trainers this year," he said. The field for the race is set to feature the winners and second-placed horses from 25 Country Cup races from across the state including Dubbo and Wellington. The Big Dance will be held over 1600 metres while some of the qualifying races will be held over 2000 metres or more. Racing NSW also stated on Tuesday, preference would be giving those who won one of the 25 Country Cups leading into the event. The Big Dance qualifying races have already begun with the Goulburn Cup being the first race to be announced as a qualifier also on Tuesday. The Wellington, Mudgee, Dubbo, Forbes, Orange, Bathurst and Coonamble Cups in 2022 will all act as qualifiers for the event. The Coonamble event will be the final qualifier.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/956dc031-4e19-49de-b733-7606befa6c84.JPG/r73_824_6531_4473_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Dubbo Turf Club will host one of the 25 Big Dance qualifiers