Target on the Eagles ahead of 2022 rugby season

At the start of the 2021 rugby season Cowra Eagles coach Colin Kilby had high expectations for his side. Those expectations weren't shared by opposing Blowes Cup sides who could be accused of under-estimating the Eagles. Season 2022, Kilby says, will be a different story. "It'll be a different scenario this year, other sides are going to be targeting us, we flew under the radar at the beginning of the (2021) competition," Kilby said. "We're going to have to be on our game but like last year we'll just look to build." After suffering a first round defeat at the hands of this weekend's opponents, Forbes last year the Eagles improved week to week. They were eventually crowned Blowes Cup champions after a COVID enforced halt was called to the season after the Eagles major semi final win over Orange Emus 23-12. Forbes got the better of the Eagles in the 2021 season opener but Kilby believes the Eagles are better prepared going into Saturday's first round. "We haven't had an ideal last couple of weeks with COVID," Kilby said. "But we were happy enough with our recent trial performance against Young so we're going in well prepared." "We're probably a bit further in front than we were (in 2021)," Kilby said. The Eagles will however be without two of their stars from 2021 with Chris Miller turning out for the Boorowa Goldies this season and Ellis Hawker returning to Sydney. While Hawker's loss is a set back Kilby says the club is well served by juniors pushing for his half back role including Sam McKillop and Fraser Robinson. He's also expecting to see further improvement this season from Noah Ryan and Damien Michael. "Noah had a big year last year in his first year. And Damien Michael just seems to improve with every game," he said. "They're two of the younger guys who impressed last year and I expect to see them keep building." The Eagles game will kick off at 3.15pm on Saturday ahead of the Shute Shield match between Northern Suburbs and Eastwood at 5.30pm.

