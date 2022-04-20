Veterans tee off big weekend of golf

sport, local-sport,

The Cowra veterans golf members teed off a big weekend at the Cowra Golf Club which was a proud host of the annual Easter Classic golf events played over four days from Friday, April 15 through to Monday, April 18 with large fields, including 173 on one day. With many Veteran golfers booked to play in the Easter Classic events, only 27 were available on Thursday, April 14, 2022 to play in the nine hole stableford event. Jefferey Marks played great golf over the nine holes to be the clear winner with 22 points, followed by Terry Winwood-Snith on 18 points, just ahead of the other prize winners with 17 points. VETERANS 9 HOLE STABLEFORD The six prize winners are listed with their stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets. 22 Jefferey Marks (23). 18 Terry Winwood-Smith (7). 17 Ross Skene (24). 17 Rod Haug (24). 17 Colin Ridding (20). 17 John Holmes (18)* *On a countback. The listed winners will have their 18 hole handicaps reduced by 3. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by 1. COWRA PRO COMP- 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT: The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event. On April 14, 2022, there were 42 players, including 17 visitors, who will also be playing in the Easter Classic events. The first five positions were won by Cowra Golf Club members, who no doubt had the advantage of local knowledge of the golf course which can be challenging to visitors. Congratulations to the prize winners: 1st Craig Jeffries 42 (Stableford Points). 2nd Colin Ridding 37. 3rd Terry Winwood-Smith 36. 4th Jefferey Marks 36. The above players are in the Ball Sweep with the Runner Ups, John Holmes 35, John McInnes (Wentworth Falls G C) 35, Ken Harcombe 34, Rodney Haug 34, Phillip Tucker (Leonay G C) 34, Bob Nelson (Tanilba G C) 34, Kyran Moffatt (Leonay G C) 34, Reginal Glass (Leonay G C) 33, David Harcombe (Northbridge G C) 33. NEAREST THE PIN PRIZES Hole 5, (Sponsor - Nicky Basson). Winner Ryan Howard, at 74cms. Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd). Winner, John McInnes at 55cms.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/d62e8364-9f83-4d77-b0a2-5f394e7c107c.JPG/r11_0_4485_2528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg