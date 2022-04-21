rentvesting, real estate, property, investment

The pros and cons of rentvesting

Rentvesting is an increasingly popular way younger homebuyers are entering the market. Photo: Shutterstock. Homebuyers finding themselves priced out of their hometown are looking further afield to get their feet on the property ladder. The concept is simple. You buy a property in an area you can afford and rent it out, thereby leveraging growth in the market. According to realestateview.com.au entering the property market comes with very clear pros and cons, here they explain more. What are the pros? Fastrack your savings If done effectively, rentvesting can be a way to help you save (through capital gains) and leverage your equity to eventually buy a larger or more suitable home for your needs. Time You can buy yourself time to live in different areas of the country or even internationally and enjoy the benefits such as travel, different jobs, enjoying different communities. You can also research where you would eventually like to settle. Entry into the market This is one of the main reasons people consider becoming rentvesters. Rentvesting allows you to enter the market sooner as you can invest a smaller amount of money in a smaller investment property, rather than wait to buy a large house. Freedom to move Rentvesting can fit your financial situation, such as if you work less when bringing up children, as it allows you to move while still maintaining an investment property. Strength in the market It can also buffer you in some cases from the harsher effects of a downturn, as you have the freedom to lower your rental costs and increase your cash flow. Better lifestyle It could be seen as a pro that you can rent closer to work and amenities that younger generations enjoy being around before they have kids or their priorities shift. Access to other markets Just as you have the freedom to live wherever you like, you have the freedom to invest wherever you like, such as in stronger performing markets. Now for the cons Less stability This only applies if you bought a home outright and had the financial capability to do so. Traditionally, being an owner-occupier meant greater financial stability, but this adage has been eroded somewhat by an increased number of buyers susceptible to increases in their interest rates. Less growth If you do decide to rentvest with less initial outlay, such as through buying a student apartment, then you are faced with the sacrifices that this entails, such as lower capital growth. Can you have your cake and eat it, too? Rentvesting does imply that you can enjoy the benefits of living closer to the city centre and its associated lifestyle while also getting a foot on the property ladder, but there is wisdom in the mentality of making sacrifices early on in your property ownership in preparation for the future. Renting limits Renting means less stability in your living arrangements and less freedom to do what you want with your home. Lack of access without funds It may be an option for those who want to invest with less, but this doesn't mean you can access Lenders Mortgage Insurance and may mean you are still locked out of the market you wish to enter. Capita Gains Tax This can offset any gains you may make in the short term, so consider whether you can live in the property for the first year to benefit from concessions to the tax. Only for the wise Don't be fooled by any stories you hear of young Australians making millions from multiple investments in the short term.

They are simply stacking their investments and relying on growth in the market, which is an incredibly dangerous way to use your money.