Pastor retires from a lifetime of community service

news, local-news,

He says he's going to take time for rest and recreation but it's hard to imagine David LeLievre is going to wind back from community service any time soon despite retiring as pastor of the Cowra Family Church at the beginning of April. The church has since amalgamated with Ignite Church. After establishing the Cowra Family Church more than 30 years ago with his wife, the late Daga, Mr LeLievre has immersed himself in the Cowra community. He is particularly proud of being able to assist three South Sudanese families relocate to Australia, two to Cowra and one to Sydney. "Our work both personally and with the church with the Sudanese community, both in bringing them to town and then partnering with Habitat for Humanity to get housing for them, that's been a very rewarding thing," Mr LeLievre said. In 2016 one of those families, the late Yagoub Karmal and his wife Hawa Mandi and their children, became the first to own a Habitat for Humanity home in NSW. The second family, Elamin Koko and Bakhita have six kids, five have finished or are currently attending university and are doing well in life. Mr LeLievre and his late wife Daga knew Yagoub Karmal and Hawa Mandi in Khartoum in the early 80s and didn't hesitate in offering assistance when the family had to flee their war torn homeland. "They contacted us to see if we could sponsor them which we were happy to do," Mr LeLievre said. As well as helping the Sudanese families Mr LeLievre and the church have formed a connection with the Congolese community in recent years. "As their numbers have built here in Cowra we've been able to assist them as well," he said. The journey to Cowra for for LeLievre family started more than 35 years ago when they travelled to Sudan in Northern Africa for mission and primary health care work. They spent five years in the North African nation before being forced to leave. "When there was a rise in radicalism we were kicked out," Mr LeLievre said. Given 14 days to leave the country Mr LeLievre applied for an extension of his visa, which was refused. "We tried to negotiate but they said 'you've got 14 days or else we'll help you'," he said. "I didn't want the help they were offering, I'd seen a bit of that. "From there we went to Sweden which is my wife's country of birth, it was the closest country where we could get some sort of refuge from Sudan rather than coming all the way back to Australia." The LeLievre's spent 18 months in Sweden before returning to Australia to undertake more religious study. "At the completion of those studies we worked in a church in Perth for three years and then just felt it was the right thing to come to Cowra and start a church here in July 1991," Mr LeLievre said. "My wife went back to Sweden with the children for six weeks to see her family and when she returned we started the church here in town in September, 1991." Helping to make the decision to move to Cowra easier was the move made by Mr LeLievre's parents from the Riverina to a property 40kms from Cowra on the Reid's Flat Road. "I'd never lived there but decided to come back this way which worked out well because I was able to support them as they grew older and help mum when dad passed away," Mr LeLievre said. Alongside his church work Mr LeLievre was heavily involved with the Cowra High Parents and Citizens Association serving as president for "about 12 years" staying on for six years after his son finished school. "It was another doorway into the community doing church work and working with the teachers at the school," Mr LeLievre said. As he closes one door, officially retiring, Mr LeLievre admitted he'll still be active in community service. "At this point in time I plan to stay in Cowra and assist people in need around the community. We've got quite a few contacts to facilitate that but I will take some time off to enjoy a bit of R and R," Mr LeLievre said. RELATED:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/6bf4efbb-2d89-40be-a7c5-4c181b43dc51.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg