Six local service providers joined the Cowra Region Suicide Awareness Group Inc. (CRSAGI) for the town's first Mental Health Expo at Sid Kallas Oval on April 9. The CRSAGI came up with idea of holding the expo in the hope of reaching out to the community to bring awareness of mental health and suicide prevention. The service providers included representatives from PCYC, Headspace, Holistic Health Centre, Wellways and Standby, Social Futures and Lifeline. Chairperson, Annie Crasti said: "In the future, we plan to run this as an annual event at different venues within a variety of sporting codes. We want the community to be aware of the local services available that can assist in Mental health, in a friendly and inviting space". "On behalf of CRSAGI Committee, we would like to thank Marc McLeish, president of the Cowra Magpies for his continued support and making us feel so welcome during their first home game to mark their 100th anniversary. "We would also like to extend our thanks to the team as a whole who showed their support and to the players who represented the Golden Oldies fun match. "Thanks to the local service representatives who participated at the expo, we value your time and look forward to working with you closely within our community. "A big shout out to Cowra Council for supporting us to bring awareness of mental health through the community grants funding, Jeremy Ryan at Mr Embroidery, Robyn Roberts from Rapt and Gifts, Ritchie and Justine from Imperial Hotel, Alicia from Salon Collective, and Marc from Brother Fox for your continued support and generosity. " ALSO MAKING NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/1b0e39e8-ce9e-43f9-890a-54ec20be37aa.jpg/r2_55_1021_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Service providers hold mental health expo