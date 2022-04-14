100 candles for Isabel Bensley OAM

news, local-news,

Cards and well wishes from dignitaries including Queen Elizabeth II were received this week by Cowra's Isabel Bensley who turned 100 on April 10, 2022. A resident of Weeroona Nursing Home, Isabel celebrated the occasion with family and friends with a lot of reminiscing on all the changes that have occurred in her lifetime. Isabel has been dedicated to many organisations during her 100 years. Born in Cowra in 1922, Isabel was the eldest of eight siblings. She grew up on the family property at Barryrenie, and during the war years was an active member of the Voluntary Aid Detatchment at the Military Camp in Cowra. In October 1946, she married Arthur Bensley who bravely fought in WWI. They settled in Gilgandra where Isabel was heavily involved in community service and was named Gilgandra Citizen of the Year in 1984 before moving back to Cowra in 1987. Together they had four children, eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Isabel continued with her involvement in the community at Cowra and in 1989 she was awarded an OAM for Community Service. Along with a message from the Queen, Isabel also received well wishes from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Governor General David Hurley, member for Riverina Michael McCormack MP and Cowra mayor Bill West. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/29a28a1b-cdf9-4e6e-8e02-b485f9eb1810.jpg/r0_111_379_325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg