What's On in Cowra and the district
MORE GALLERIES
Hidden Creature Gallery
Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22
At the Cowra Civic Centre 10am to 11am. Children are encouraged to participate in the workshops. The Gallery of the creatures they create will then be launched on Friday 22 April at 2pm all around Cowra. Each workshop lasts 1 hour.
Cowra CWA monthly meeting
Thursday, April 21
10am for 11am in the Ngulaway room at the Cowra Council Chambers.
STEM Roundtable
Friday, April 22
At the Cowra Library. The roundtable will have multiple activities. Create a maze out of straws, gather a team and stack cups. Using everyday items discover the wonders of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.
Naughty Games Night
Saturday, April 23
Cowra Services Club. Bingo, trivia and activities. $10 per person.
Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers
Sunday, April 24
Keewong Creek, Conimbla. 13km of moderate fire trail. Leader - Judy (0421.783.672). Depart the Visitor Information Centre at 9:00am.
Coffee Concert
Friday, April 29
11am to 12.30pm at the Cowra Civic Centre. Lisa Richards - I got a story. Cradling her guitar Lisa blends the traditions of folk, country, blues and jazz, Lisa takes audiences on a journey that spans five decades
Stardust + The Mission
Tuesday, May 3
Cowra Civic Centre. Performed by award-winning ABC presenter & performer, Joel Carnegie, acclaimed Gunditjmara actor, Tom Molyneux. Stardust tells the story of bandleader and trumpet player, Col Brain.
Sportsman's Lunch
Sunday, May 15
Celebrate the start of Royce Simmons walk at the Canowindra sportsman's lunch on Sunday, May 15 from 1pm with special guests Royce Simmons, Craig Gower and Tony Butterfield.
Cowra Inner Wheel
Monday, May 16
11am at the Cowra Services Club. Membership is open to all community minded women. Contact the secretary at iiw.au.cowra@gmail.com
Community Music Group
First Sunday of the month at Cowra Bowling Club
Be led by experienced group facilitator Simone Gough. At 1.15pm will be beginner Ukelele, 2pm Beginner Hand Drumming and 2.45pm the Community Music Group. Cost is $25 per person or $100 with an instrument pack and Creative Kids Vouchers and Discover Vouchers can be used. To book visit www.harmoniegroupfacilitation.com or email harmoniegroupfacilitation@gmail.com
Storytime at the Library
Thursdays from 10.30am at Cowra Library
Fun storytimes for pre-schoolers and their parents and carers return to Cowra Library. Sessions are held every Thursday during the school term and cater for children from birth to six years. Storytime is free and each session lasts about one hour.
Canowindra Old Time Dance Group
Every Sunday
The group steps out on a brand new dance floor at the Canowindra Services Club every Sunday between 2pm and 6pm.
Other Bushwalks
- Sunday 01 May - Sculpture down the Lachlan. View sculptures via a mixture of walking in the township of Forbes, and of driving down the Lachlan Valley Way towards Condobolin. Grade easy. Leader - Anni and Scott (0404.192.463). Depart the Visitor Information Centre at 9:00am.
- Sunday 08 May - Lake Centenary, Temora. An easy walk around the beautiful lake, followed by activities in Temora. Leader - Terry and Sharon (0415.253.129). Depart the Visitor Information Centre at 9:00am.