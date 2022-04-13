What's On in Cowra and the district

news, local-news,

Hidden Creature Gallery Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22 At the Cowra Civic Centre 10am to 11am. Children are encouraged to participate in the workshops. The Gallery of the creatures they create will then be launched on Friday 22 April at 2pm all around Cowra. Each workshop lasts 1 hour. Cowra CWA monthly meeting Thursday, April 21 10am for 11am in the Ngulaway room at the Cowra Council Chambers. STEM Roundtable Friday, April 22 At the Cowra Library. The roundtable will have multiple activities. Create a maze out of straws, gather a team and stack cups. Using everyday items discover the wonders of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths. Naughty Games Night Saturday, April 23 Cowra Services Club. Bingo, trivia and activities. $10 per person. Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers Sunday, April 24 Keewong Creek, Conimbla. 13km of moderate fire trail. Leader - Judy (0421.783.672). Depart the Visitor Information Centre at 9:00am. Coffee Concert Friday, April 29 11am to 12.30pm at the Cowra Civic Centre. Lisa Richards - I got a story. Cradling her guitar Lisa blends the traditions of folk, country, blues and jazz, Lisa takes audiences on a journey that spans five decades Stardust + The Mission Tuesday, May 3 Cowra Civic Centre. Performed by award-winning ABC presenter & performer, Joel Carnegie, acclaimed Gunditjmara actor, Tom Molyneux. Stardust tells the story of bandleader and trumpet player, Col Brain. Sportsman's Lunch Sunday, May 15 Celebrate the start of Royce Simmons walk at the Canowindra sportsman's lunch on Sunday, May 15 from 1pm with special guests Royce Simmons, Craig Gower and Tony Butterfield. Cowra Inner Wheel Monday, May 16 11am at the Cowra Services Club. Membership is open to all community minded women. Contact the secretary at iiw.au.cowra@gmail.com Community Music Group First Sunday of the month at Cowra Bowling Club Be led by experienced group facilitator Simone Gough. At 1.15pm will be beginner Ukelele, 2pm Beginner Hand Drumming and 2.45pm the Community Music Group. Cost is $25 per person or $100 with an instrument pack and Creative Kids Vouchers and Discover Vouchers can be used. To book visit www.harmoniegroupfacilitation.com or email harmoniegroupfacilitation@gmail.com Storytime at the Library Thursdays from 10.30am at Cowra Library Fun storytimes for pre-schoolers and their parents and carers return to Cowra Library. Sessions are held every Thursday during the school term and cater for children from birth to six years. Storytime is free and each session lasts about one hour. Canowindra Old Time Dance Group Every Sunday The group steps out on a brand new dance floor at the Canowindra Services Club every Sunday between 2pm and 6pm. Other Bushwalks

What's On in Cowra and the district