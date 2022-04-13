Shute Shield to return to the Cowra Rugby Club

sport, local-sport,

Australia's premier domestic rugby competition, The Shute Shield, is set to return to Cowra Rugby Club, with the club set to host five extraordinary games of rugby on Saturday April 23. With the club in full swing for the event, the headline act will see the powerhouses of Northern Suburbs and Eastwood go head-to-head, with their Round 4 clash to played under lights at 5:30pm. The fixture will be the second time the Shute Shield has headed to Cowra, with covid-19 causing the cancellation of the event in 2021. Cowra Eagles President, Ian Robertson said that it was magnificent to be able to bring the quality of rugby to the Central West. "Not only does it help the sport but with 300 motel beds being booked for players and officials, and the additional visitors to town, it is a great economic boost to the local business community," Mr Robertson said. He also thanked both clubs for their support of the "Cowra Tour", with future agreements already in place. Club rugby managers, Rob Frost and Jack Bury were due a special thanks for the event organisation. The event will coincide with the Cowra Eagles launching their Blowes Cup season, with the first-grade side set to take on Forbes Platypi as the curtain raiser to the Shute Shield clash. The Eagles will then be on the road for the second and third round of the competition, taking on Orange City in round 2 on April 30 and Bathurst in round 3 on May 7. They are back home on May 14 against Dubbo. Billed as the ANZAC Day double header, the day will kick off at 1pm, with the Norths and Eastwood 1st Grade Colts doing battle on Field One with Field Two to host the Cowra and Forbes 2nd Grade match. The Blowes Cup fixture will kick off at the usual time of 3:15pm on Field One, alongside the Norths and Eastwood 2nd Grade match on Field Two. An ANZAC Day service will precede the kick-off of the Shute Shield fixture to be played under lights at 5:30pm. The day will kick off with a sit-down luncheon, in the clubhouse from 12noon which will include grazing boards and Cowra rack of lamb, with tickets available online. Guest speaker at the luncheon will be former Wallaby and multi-media personality Brett Papworth. General admission tickets for the day are available for just $10, (payable at gate) with full canteen, bar and coffee services available. The Cowra Rugby Club also invites everyone to the post-match presentations and dinner which commences at 7pm, with the nights entertainment to start at 7:30pm.

Shute Shield to return to the Cowra Rugby Club