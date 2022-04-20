Cowra Evening branch CWA hosts Festival dinner

news, local-news,

Branch president, Kaye Kilby, welcomed members and guests to our special open to the public dinner held as part of this year's Festival of International Understanding. She invited Councillor, Ruth Fagan, chair of the Festival Committee to introduce Youth Ambassadors Charles Tuckfield, Natalie Mallon, Olivia Parrish, Charlotte Partridge, Sam Haeta, and Louis Gough. Also present was Festival Co-ordinator, Meredith Burton and Councillor Peter Wright and his wife Mary-ann. Each of the Youth Ambassadors gave a brief talk about themselves and their chosen charity. Charles Tuckfield, a student of piano at the Young Regional Conservatorium and raising money for the Lismore Regional Conservatorium, entertained guests by playing 3 superb classical pieces on the keyboard during the evening. Louis Gough, representing Cowra Youth Council and Sam Haeta, representing Cowra High School, are both supporting the Lismore Flood Relief Fund and are keen footballers. Sam showed his talent by recited a poem he had written about his fund-raising efforts. St Raphael's Catholic School students Natalie Mallon and Charlotte Partridge are both raising funds for Cowra Cancer Action Group. Olivia Parrish is representing Cowra Neighbourhood Watch and it is also her chosen charity. Olivia said it is very satisfying becoming more involved in the community. All Youth Ambassadors spoke about how much they enjoyed visiting Parliament House recently. Highlights were meeting Nationals Senator Perin Davey and being shown around the ABC news studio. Accompanying them on the bus trip to Canberra was Councillor Peter Wright, who said the trip was most enjoyable. Gifts of thanks were presented to each of the Youth Ambassadors by President Kaye. During the night a collection was taken up to donate to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal. The former Cowra Migrant Camp had many Ukrainian immigrant families, many of whom keep in regular touch with Cowra.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/ba8cfa6c-314d-41c7-bf3d-3ea4fef65745.JPG/r0_35_3025_1744_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cowra Evening branch CWA hosts Festival dinner