Peace Association looking for support in Cowra for Ukraine refugees

Cowra's World Peace Bell Association is planning for a possible influx of Ukrainian refugees to Australia. "It is the least we can do," Association chairman Ian Brown said ahead of an information night. The information night will be held at the Cowra Services Club Falcon room from 7pm on Wednesday, April 20. "In terms of promoting world peace and freedom the shocking invasion of Ukraine is beyond belief, because of the destruction of human rights," Mr Brown said. "The World Peace Bell committee is looking for help from the Cowra community in any way to assist and support Ukrainian refugees coming to Cowra." Mr Brown explained that Cowra's connection to Ukraine stretches back more than seven decades to the town's Migrant Camp. "The Cowra Migrant Camp was home for many World War II immigrants and we have remained in contact with the Ukrainian Women's Association for the best part of 70 years," he said. "We welcome everybody who can offer any assistance in terms of accommodation, education, family support or funding. "This is the least we can do at this time," Mr Brown said. The Association has already reached out to the Ukrainian Embassy, Red Cross and the Ukrainian Women's Association to offer its support. "At the moment it is not clear what has to be done or when they're coming but we want to be prepared to offer support if they do," Mr Brown said. "We've done this before, we are a declared refugee zone and have helped previous refugees and are currently assisting Congolese and Nigerian people." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

