A proposed 'peace bell' for a park in the border town of Wodonga will drop the title 'world' from its name after Australian World Peace Bell Association chairman Ian Brown expressed disappointment at plans to call it a World Peace Bell. The bell will now be known as the Rotary Peace Bell Albury-Wodonga after Mr Brown wrote a letter to Wodonga West Rotarian and chairman of the Border organising committee Jos Weemaes last month. In his letter Mr Brown noted there was a policy of having one World Peace Bell per country and that Cowra was home to Australia's designated ringer. "I express my concern on behalf of the mayor of Cowra and my association that a proliferation of World Peace Bells in Australia will be detrimental to the significance and function of the recognition and respect of peace in our country and world," Mr Brown wrote in his letter. "The Albury-Wodonga World Peace Bell does not in my opinion conform with the principles and objectives of the World Peace Bell Association. "I respectfully request that you consider not naming or promoting the proposed peace bell as a World Peace Bell. "Perhaps would Albury Wodonga Rotary Peace Bell be acceptable?" Following Mr Brown's letter Mr Weemaes said the official name would be the Rotary Peace Bell Albury-Wodonga. The bell was cast in Taiwan after financial difficulties with a Japanese maker. Weighing 188.5 kilograms and with a height of 1.8 metres and width of 60 centimetres, the bell is expected to be erected before June 30. A striker will be next to the bell, but secured to prevent vandalism. Mr Weemaes said the initiative of the Rotary Club of Wodonga West had wide application. "It's not just peace in the world, which is really needed at the moment, but also peace at home, bullying, domestic violence, peace in the streets, in the schools," he said. "This provides a focal point where the community can come together to reflect on those requirements." ALSO MAKING NEWS:

Peace Bell 'copycat' plans changed