The Cowra community benefits if you're a little bit 'naughty and attend the Cowra Service's Club's new naughty games nights. The brainchild of Marc McLeish the Naughty Games Night evolved after staff at the club wanted to see bingo re-introduced to the club's social calendar. The first Naughty Games Night was held last year with proceeds this week presented to the Cowra Neighbourhood Centre. The next night will be held on April 23 starting at 7pm with proceeds going to the Cowra Suicide Awareness Group. For bookings contact the Cowra Services Club. Cowra Services Club secretary manager Lloyd Garratt said the night involved Bingo, trivia, music trivia, puzzles and fun couples activities. "It was Marc McLeish's idea and came about after the staff wanted Bingo on a Saturday night but Bingo that would appeal to a young audience," Mr Garratt said. Tickets to the next Naughty Game Night are $10 per person. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

