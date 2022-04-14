MIRACLES DO HAPPEN - lost rings found after falling from ute tray

news, local-news,

"Nothing I could give you could repay you for what you've given me." With those words Cowra woman Nicola Hudson presented gifts and flowers to Patrice Sharp and Kat Alberry who found four rings, including her engagement, wedding and eternity rings which she lost recently. "So miracles do happen," Nicola said on social media after the fourth of her rings was found by Ms Sharp. "The biggest and hugest thankyou to Kat Alberry, who took time out of her day this morning to look for me, there are no words to thank you enough for finding them for me," Nicola said after Ms Alberry found three of her rings. Ms Hudson's four rings went missing from the back of her husband Glen's work ute late last month. "I had taken them off and sat them on the back of the glass ute to help Glen cut a sheet of glass," Ms Hudson said. She and husband Glen own Cowra Glass in Waratah Street. Mr Hudson was preparing to attend a job in Berowra Street. "I had gloves on and had got distracted when the phone rang and headed back into the office, took the gloves off and answered the phone... meanwhile he had finished and headed back out in the ute. After realising the rings were missing Nicola and Glen, and a host of Cowra friends, walked the streets between Waratah and Berowra Streets without luck until Ms Alberry found three of the rings at the corner of Pitt and Lachlan Street and Ms Sharp found the other at the corner of Waratah Street and Young Road.

