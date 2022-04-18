Driver admits to police "I'll be over"

news, local-news,

"I'll be over" the court heard a Cowra man admitted when he was stopped by police for random testing. And Dylan Richard Beer, 28, of Newcombe Street was right. He was subsequently charged with middle range drink driving after a breath analysis revealed he had been driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.113. The court was told Beer admitted to drinking two full strength beers and a glass of bourbon and Coke before he was stopped at 7.10pm on January 27 this year. "I've just finished a beer, I'll be over," Beer told police. Sentencing Beer to a 12 month Community Corrections Order magistrate Jillian Kiely said the court was concerned that the offence was Beer's third for drinking and driving. Ms Kiely said she was also concerned Beer had not completed the Traffic Offenders Program "which doesn't give the court much confidence". She ordered Beer to undertake rehabilitation and treatment as directed, fined him $1200 and disqualified him from driving for eight months. He was also ordered to install an interlock device in any vehicle he dries for 24 months at the end of his disqualification period.

