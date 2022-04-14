house inspections, pests, investing, checks

FINDING your perfect home can involve a lot of trial and error and, before you commit to any big investment, it's wise to have as much information about it as possible. Getting a property inspection is always wise and can pick up any potential deal-breakers for buyers. Finding out your dream property has had dodgy renovations done by previous owners or is battling a termite infestation would put anyone off. That's why you should always be prepared before signing on the dotted line. Knowing the ins and outs of your new home will avoid any unwanted surprises after you've settled in. After organising an initial list of homes you're interested in purchasing you should, if possible, arrange an in-person inspection with the real estate agent. If you are purchasing from interstate or overseas, you can ask the agent to send you a video and images of the property and any selling features they might like to point out. A buyer's agent can help you save thousands on a bad investment by representing you during the process. When inspecting a property. among other things, keep an eye out for the following: New homeowners should also consider including a building inspection as part of the contract for the purchase. A properly conducted building inspection will provide potential owners with information that could ultimately influence their decision to purchase the property and will assess whether the house is structurally sound. In a perfect world, the building inspection should be completed before making an offer to purchase a property, although this can cause delays. The majority of buyers will include a building inspection as a condition to an offer which will include information about structural defects, any actions to be taken on the property and a completion date. If the report comes back with negative findings, the condition should then offer the seller the option of fixing the problems within a set time frame. If the seller refuses to comply, the buyer should have the option of terminating the contract. Don't be afraid to ask the seller to meet any expectations you may have about the integrity of the structure, including fixtures and fittings. A reputable building inspector will discuss all these issues with you and more to create an inspection that suits your requirements and provides you with peace of mind. When choosing a building inspector, check if they are qualified to be a building inspector and ask your inspector about what industry experience they have and how long they have been in business. You should ensure they are adequately insured. A professional service should have Professional Indemnity, to cover the advice they are offering and Public Liability. If you are looking to renovate your new home, you also need to educate yourself on the risks of asbestos and where it may be lurking in your home. It is recommended you engage a professional to deal with it appropriately before you begin your work. Asbestos fibres can be found in many homes built before 1990. In fact, it is estimated to still be present in a third of Australian homes. Some pests can cause significant damage to a property, including the foundations. For instance, termites can chomp through the wood, and rats and mice can weaken building structures by gnawing through aluminium sheeting and chewing through electrical wiring, which can short out appliances or light fixtures and spark fires. A pre-purchase building inspection should report on any visual damage caused by termites, however, it won't include whether termites and other pests that destroy timber are still around. You should consider getting a pest inspection as well, especially if the property is located where termites are a known problem. Pest inspectors will carry out a visual timber inspection, which involves a thorough inspection of internal areas, roof space, external areas, subflooring, fences, sheds and any structures within 30- metres of the main building. After the inspection, they will let you know if any termites were found and if any treatment is necessary. Pests such as mice, rats, fleas and the dreaded cockroach pose a significant health risk, so if there is any sign of these in your new home, it is best to have your home treated before you move in. According to realestateview.com.au, you should consider hiring professionals as do-it-yourself treatments are not as effective long term. Professionals can identify the best strategy to eliminate the pest from your home and show you how to ensure that they do not return. You can move in and have peace of mind knowing that it isn't being damaged by pests.

Avoid any unwanted surprises

