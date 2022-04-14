Hockey stick used to strike victim's car

news, local-news,

A Cowra man who struck a car with a hockey stick in the town's main street was jailed when he appeared in the Local Court on March 6. The man was also involved in another incident where a passenger in a car he was driving struck a car with a hockey stick Kohan Clive Harrison Kachel, 21, of Walker Street plead guilty to charges of using an offensive weapon, destroy or damage property, two counts of driving disqualified and driving in a manner which menaces. Kachel's solicitor told the court he was "trying to help out a friend and didn't think of the consequences". "He clearly needs to change his whole attitude towards how he deals with certain situations," the court was told. Sentencing Kachel to a series of indicative sentences, that amounted to 15 months jail to be served by way of an Intensive Corrections Order in the community, Magistrate Jillian Kiely described his driving as "menacing". For the offences he was also disqualified from driving for two years. "You were actively pursuing someone with a deadly weapon," Ms Kiely said to Kachel. Expressing a belief he would continue to offend by driving disqualified she said: "He has absolutely no regard for the law. If he did he would be getting around on foot. He will get behind the wheel and drive because that is how he behaves". "This young man doesn't care, he's going to keep driving, I have no doubt". In relation to his more serious offences of using an offensive weapon and destroy or damage property Ms Kiley said: "There is no reason for this kind of violence". A police statement presented to the court revealed Kachel had attended a residence in Cowra on December 17 with another person to confront his first victim who left shortly after in a motor vehicle. The court was told Kachel followed the victim around Cowra. After pulling his vehicle up alongside the victim's vehicle a passenger in Kachel's vehicle proceeded to strike it with a hockey stick. In a second incident, on December 29 last year, a victim and his mother parked in Kendal Street and left their vehicle to go to a bank ATM and chemist. During this time, police documents revealed, they were approached by another person who became verbally abusive and told the victim someone was going to "bash him". The person was on the phone at the time. The court heard when the victim and his mother returned to his vehicle two males were waiting for them. One took a sharp metallic object from a bum bag and approached the victim while Kachel used a hockey stick to strike his car. The victim and his mother managed to leave the area and reported the matter to police. Kachel was ordered to pay $2872.25 compensation to the victim.

Hockey stick used to strike victim's car