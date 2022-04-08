news, local-news,

Older people in Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) are being encouraged to become more physically active as part of April Falls Month, to help maintain their strength and independence. Better Balance for Fall Prevention is the theme of this year's April Falls Month, an annual event supported by the NSW Fall Prevention and Health Ageing Network which encourages older adults to increase physical activity to help reduce falls. WNSWLHD's Stepping On program is one example of the type of activity available to support older people across the District, many of whom may have become less active during the COVID-19 pandemic. Desley Johnson, WNSWLHD Falls Prevention and Management Coordinator, said the program is based on the latest scientific research and is aimed at people over 65 who are living at home, and able to walk independently or with a walking stick. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, many older people may have become less active and seen a decline in their fitness level due to an inability to participate in regular social and fitness groups," Ms Johnson said. "The Stepping On program has been proven to get results with a 31 per cent reduction in falls across communities in the District. The seven week program includes practical exercises to improve strength and balance and covers a range of topics, from vision and medication management to moving about safely in the community. "Sessions are facilitated by local specialist health professionals and guest speakers. It is also a great opportunity for people to come together and enjoy one another's company." For optimal physical and mental health, experts recommend that all adults, regardless of age, health, or ability, do 30 to 60 minutes of physical activity most days. The next Stepping On Program at Canowindra is planned for May. To find out more or to register for Stepping On contact Canowindra Community Health on 6364 4350.

It's never too late to get active and stay balance