Mid Lachlan Landcare member to speak at Conservation in Action conference

All the latest news from the Mid Lachlan Landcare group with your local landcare coordinator Tracee Burke. Profitable Farming with Carbon event video here Scott Hickman will be speaking at the Conservation in Action Conference in May. You can find out more about the conference here Scott has also been featured in 'The Land' and you can view the article here I have been out and about visiting a few possible project sites last month and can fit in a few more this month if you are interested in funding for this project For the youngsters there has been a beautiful 'Wondrous Box-Gum Grassy Woodlands' colouring in e-book released and you can download it here Actually I just had a good look at it and I think I want to colour it in as well. It is lovely with great info as well. Find out how the local surveys for the first annual Great Glossy Count went here plus an update on how our project is going. Across the entire counting event there were 420 grid cells surveyed and 637 citizen scientists registered. What a great result for the first event. There is also a quick video recorded on the day of a couple of Glossies feeding here. If anyone is looking to purchase Allocasuarina diminuta which is one of the feed trees Glossies use around here, McDonald's Farm Trees have some available. New Project - Using the Future to learn from Past Droughts We are excited to announce this new project currently getting up and running. You can find out all about it here. The first workshop is due to be held on the 28th April. Details TBA. There are now over 210 biodiversity photo entries in the project on the Atlas of Living Australia which is fantastic. You can check them out here and if you would like to join the project feel free to contact me and I'll help you get started with the Atlas. It's really easy once you get set up. You can also join our facebook group to get involved here Found a Fossil - Do you know what to do if you find a fossil or artifact on your farm? There is a great resource to check out here The founder of this site Sally Hurst recently visited us and 'The Age of Fishes Museum' and she would be very grateful to anyone who would complete her survey to help get a better understanding on this topic. Impact of Shade and Shelter on Sheep Reproduction and Welfare - A program of work has recently been funded by MLA and MDC to investigate the impact of shade and shelter on sheep reproduction and welfare. The program comprises two projects 'Design, establishment and benefits of edible shelter to improve lamb survival and whole-farm profitability" led by Murdoch University and "Investigating heat stress in ewes - reproductive performance" led by UWA. Each project involves major collaboration with CSIRO and NSW DPI. They are conducting a survey to establish a baseline of current use of shade and shelter and the motivation to adopt. It would be fantastic if you could click on the link to complete the 5-minute survey. Please note that you can opt out of the survey at any time, and it is anonymous unless you wish to be contacted for further input and discussions. You can access the survey here New Research shows planting trees and shrubs brings Woodland birds back to farms - An interesting article which includes a link to the research paper can be found here Swift Parrot Surveys commencing Sat 23rd April to Sun 5th June - it is so wonderful seeing many people becoming more involved in citizen science in our region. This is another opportunity to help Birdlife Australia gather important data around this critically endangered bird. There are set sites around Cowra, Grenfell and Koorawatha that can be surveyed as many times as possible during the period. You can find out how to participate here and you are also welcome to contact me if you need some help getting set up. Pilot Soils Program - The Australian Government is providing $54.4 million over two years to support farmers and land managers to access low-cost soil sampling and certified testing in exchange for sharing their data under the Pilot Soil Monitoring and Incentives Program. Farmers and land managers may be eligible for benefits of up to $10,000 and receive assistance from Commonwealth-funded soil extension officers to interpret their soil test results. You can find out more and register your interest here 11th, 12th & 13th April - 2022 Carbon Forum - Orange & Canowindra - still time to get your tickets and find out more here. This event is being put on by Central Tablelands Local Land Service. 28th April - First Workshop for our new Project 'Using the Future to learn from past droughts' - Canowindra - full details coming soon. 2nd, 3rd & 4th May - Conservation in Action Conference - Orange - A fantastic line up of speakers. More info here This event is being put on by the Central West Councils Environment and Waterways Alliance. 20th May - Bouncing Forward...Carbon Sponge & Natural Assets - Orange - Join Central Tablelands Local Land Services in a discussion and exploration of available programs and methods to bounce forward in an ever-changing climate. Presentations include world renown soil microbiologist; Walter Jehne, and researchers from Australian National University and the Mulloon Institute on the carbon sponge and natural assets. Further detail and tickets can be found here 26th May - Soil Health Workshop - Woodstock - this event will take place over two sessions and if you have a farm of 10Ha or more in the Central Tablelands you will be eligible for two free soils tests. This event is being put on by Central Tablelands Local Land Services with more info here Mycology May - Some great events coming up in Cowra and across the Central Tablelands. Lock in Saturday 21st May for the Cowra event. Further details coming soon.

