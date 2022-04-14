Defending champions returning for Easter Classic

sport, local-sport,

Reigning championship Liz Harding of Young and Paul Fairall of Kiama will defend their titles at the 2022 Cowra Golf Club Easter Classic. Held over two stroke rounds on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17 most of last year's winners have already entered for the 2022 event which will be held over three grades for men and ladies. A mixed 4BBB stableford scratch and handicap event will be held on Friday, April 15 as a warm up for the main event. Cowra Golf Club resident professional Tom Perfect described the Cowra course as "mint" for the Classic. "It should be a really good weekend. hopefully we'll get weather like last year when it was mid 20s every day. If we get good weather it should be a very good weekend," Perfect said. "The course is mint, it's probably the best I've ever seen it. It's definitely playing really well." Fairall will be aiming for his fourth win in the Classic after taking out the last three editions of the event. He was champion last year and prior to that 2018 and 2019. The 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID. "He's from Kiama and plays out of Russell Vale Golf Club. Last year he chipped in for a birdie on a second play-off hole to beat Cowra's Peter Kirwan in a grandstand finish," Perfect said. Fairall plays off a handicap of plus one while Kirwan is off scratch. Both finished six over par last year but Perfect expects they'll both have to go better to take out this year's title. "Somewhere around even par should be enough to win it in the current conditions. The scores last year didn't reflect the weather and course conditions," Perfect said. 2021 ladies champion Liz Harding was a clear winner finishing her two rounds 10 shots clear of her nearest competitor. Harding is expected to be the player to catch again this year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/b7923683-c746-4b04-9772-27176372b230.jpg/r0_46_368_254_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg