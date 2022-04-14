A clear future for Glen's team

news, local-news,

After starting a career in carpentry it became clear to Glen Hudson his future lay elsewhere and he jumped at the opportunity to change direction and take up an apprenticeship working with glass. After working for Cowra Glass Glen purchased the business nearly two decades ago when it was located in a narrow building at the the top of Kendal Street. Last year the operation moved into a new modern showroom in Waratah Street. This week, in our continuing series talking to members of Cowra's business community catch up with Glen. How long have you been involved with Cowra Glass? Nineteen years, before that I worked for Cowra Glass for three years and prior to that I worked with Mitchell's Glass Works in Fyshwick, Canberra for two years. Did you have to do an apprenticeship? Yes, it was four years and involved TAFE study. I spent two years going to TAFE at Lidcombe in Sydney, it's the only place in NSW where you can do the course. They cover everything from lead-lightings to hanging toughened assemblies. There's also auto work. I did that in a block release which was one week a month for two years. Was that your first job? I did a bit of carpentry and labouring. So why did you make the switch the glazing? The opportunity for an apprenticeship. What's your typical day look like now at Cowra Glass? It's usually a 7.30am start. I get the crew started and loaded for their jobs on site in in the workshop before checking emails for work orders and deliveries. It's then cutting glass, preparing for jobs and out on the job. Is there one particular thing that makes you think, this is a job worth doing? Probably the satisfaction of doing things the right way and having a well completed job. To be successful in business what advice would you give? Work consistently, put the time in. We are pretty lucky here because there is a constant stream of work, it's a consistent industry and we cover a lot of different things. We're not just specialised into domestic or commercial. We could be replacing a side mirror on a car to doing a full commercial shopfront. What's a memorable thing that has happened to you on the job? This happened just recently. Everyone else was out on jobs and I had to drop a full sheet of glass to cut and my wife Nicola was the only one here. I had to get her to help and she took her rings off because she doesn't like to wear them even under gloves because it pinches her fingers. She took her rings off and sat them on the side of the ute, literally on the back of the tray, and helped me do what I had to do. The phone rang, someone came in, the boys came back to pick up the glass I had to cut. We got side-tracked with other things, then I had to keep going so I loaded up on the other side of the ute and just drove off, never giving the rings another thought until I got back and Nic said 'I don't suppose you got the rings off the back of the ute'. And ahhh 'no'. Did you find them? Yes, three were on the corner of Pitt Street and Lachlan Street which is where I thought they might be because that was the real sharp right hand turn and another on the corner of Young Road and Waratah Street. I walked exactly where I drove all the way up to Berowra Street where the job was. It was overcast and half raining, it wasn't real bright. I spent a bit of time at the roundabout in Lachlan Street but didn't find them. Who eventually found them? Two different ladies who were out walking. Outside of work what do you like to do to wind down? Mountain biking, hunting, anything outdoors.

