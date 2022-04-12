Weather disrupts veterans golf

sport, local-sport,

The weather disrupted the schedule on April 7 for the Veteran Golfers from Cowra Golf Club when seven of their members were scheduled to represent their club and play in the Veterans District event at Parkes Golf Club which had to be cancelled because of prevailing storm conditions at Parkes. Despite the forecast of storms for Cowra a field of 37 players were able to play a 9 hole stableford competition on their home course, with most players completing the nine holes before the rain arrived and which impacted on those players who went on to play in the pro comp 18 hole event. Phil Millard had an excellent score of 21 points, to win the day, closely followed by Kit Chambers with 20 points. VETERANS 9 HOLE STABLEFORD The 10 prize winners are listed with their stableford score and the 18 Hole Handicap they played off in brackets. 21 Phil Millard (27). 20 Kit Chambers (34). 19 Rod Haug (27). 19 Richard Clark (35). 18 Ken Harcombe (11). 18 Robert Morgan (13). 18 Michael Millar (22). 18 Ray Kelly (18). 18 Wayne Howard (19). 17 Col Neilson (20). *On a countback The listed winners will have their 18 Hole handicaps reduced by 3. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by 1. COWRA PRO COMP- 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT: The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, the number of competitors was reduced to 28 with the arrival of the predicted rain which the players had to endure. Michael Miller did well to produce 37 points in the prevailing conditions to win the event. Congratulations to the prize winners: 1st Michel Miller 37 (Stableford Points) 2nd Robert Morgan 33. 3rd Elwyn Ward 33. The above players are in the Ball Sweep with the runner ups, John Herrett 31, Jamie Judd 31, Col Neilsen 30, John Jensen 28, Ken Harcombe 26. NEAREST THE PIN PRIZES Hole 5, (Sponsor - Nicky Basson) Winner, Jamie Judd. Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd). Winner, Nicky Basson.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/f203f612-5f52-44eb-afad-f66e4b3a49a5.JPG/r14_240_4488_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg