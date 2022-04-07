100 years of proud history

recommended, sponsored-content-and-magazines, cowra magpies, cowra rugby league, celebration, history, community support, 100 years

Welcome to the Cowra Rugby League's celebration of 100 years! A century is a long time in anyone's books. Just think about it. 100 years ago the world was still recovering from World War 1. The Royal Australian Air Force was established, cartoon character Ginger Meggs made his first comic strip appearance, St George replaced Annandale in the NSWRFL, and Cowra Rugby League was born. It is an amazing effort for any club to not only survive but thrive across those 100 years, especially a bush footy club. One built from the roots up through loyalty, passion, and local support. The development of the Cowra Juniors 50 years ago and the inclusion of women in 2012 have only made the Magpies stronger. Club president, Marc McLeish, said that country sporting clubs like the Magpies could not survive without the support of the local community and their valuable sponsors. "The Magpies have been blessed through our history with a community that supports us and digs deep to allow us to provide the opportunities in our game to all the young men and women who pass through our club," he said. "Through drought, floods, and pandemics, the generosity of our business sector and our Council never falters, and for that and to all of our supporters we say thank you." A massive thank you must go to all the individuals who helped put this 100th Anniversary publication together. Their words, stories, photos, and assistance have brought the last century to life, so sit back, relax and click here to enjoy the wonderful history of Cowra Rugby League.

