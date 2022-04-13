Inner Wheel luncheon with a purpose

news, local-news,

Cowra's Inner Wheel Cord Blood Research Co-Ordinator Beverley Bundy recently hosted a luncheon in her home to raise funds for Cord Blood Research (CBR). This has been the National Project of Inner Wheel Australia since 2000. Grants were commenced to Australian researchers in June 2002. The very latest news is that 56 grants totalling over three million dollars have been awarded. . Beverley spoke of her ' virtual tour of a Cord Blood Research Centre she participated in by Zoom late last year. Cord Blood is collected because it contains stem cells, which can be used to treat various blood cancers, such as life-threatening Leukaemia. Treatment can give sick children and adults the chance of a happier future. Beverley thanked all guests present for their generous support plus the members who had provided the luncheon food. 'It is such a wonderful project' said one guest. The funds raised will contribute to the continuation of Research to make Cord Blood transfusions more effective for an increasing number of medical conditions. Representing Club President Christine Parker, member Sue Brown thanked Beverley for her initiative in organizing this fundraising event and for her delicious chocolate desert. A farewell photo card and small gift were given to member Anne Holloway, a Past President and a former A50 District Chairman. Anne has been an outstanding, enthusiastic and committed member since 2010 . A caring person. True friend to us all. Anne responded by sharing with us how much she has loved being a member of our club and how she hopes to transfer to another club in her new surroundings. 'Meanwhile' , said Anne, 'it is just too sad to think about leaving you all at all'. Inner Wheel is one of the largest Women's Voluntary Organisations in the world. A Friendship Club. Women of action working together to make a difference and improve the lives of others. The Cowra Inner Wheel Club meets at 11 am on the third Monday of each month at the Cowra Services Club. The next meeting is Monday, May 16, 2022. Membership is open to all community minded women looking for friendship with a purpose. Contact the secretary of Cowra Inner Wheel at iiw.au.cowra@gmail.com or phone 045 8566 054.

