Tuesday saw the first of the Cowra Ladies Bowls graded finals days with A, B and C Grades played. A Grade saw Sharon Bohanna and Judith Day take on Marlene Nicholls and Leila Burns with Sharon and Judith taking out the Championship in a very close finishing game. B Grade had club stalwarts Shirley Muir and Myrna Peterson playing Eileen Brown and new player Maureen Dart. Shirley and Myrna being crowned Champions for 2022. C Grade final was a very new experience for one of our newest bowlers in Lesley Marshall who teamed up with Sandra Davis to play sisters-in-law Sonia Morgan and Gail Rogers with Sonia and Gail winning our inaugural C Grade Pairs Championship. Remember to check the board for some changes to the order of play for the year. Our Open Club Singles will be the next event played so get your names in. We also need the pennant names and round robin. Don't forget ring in 8.45 to 9.15 play at 10. If you are free on Sunday mornings we have social bowls for anyone who wants to have a game names in by 9.30 on 63413219. Happy bowling everyone and see you on the green soon.

Graded finals underway at Cowra women's bowls