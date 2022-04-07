chiropractic life, health, chiropractor, Cameron Vaughn

Chiropractic Life continues to build its reputation across the Central West and Hilltops regions as the go to place for your chiropractic needs. Serving people of all ages and with a variety of different health conditions, the business is dedicated to helping those in need in regional communities. With 33 locations across the country, Chiropractic Life has a presence in many local towns including Forbes, Parkes, Canowindra, Grenfell and Cowra, and recently announced the addition of Cameron Vaughn to their team. With almost a decade of experience in the industry, Cameron said he is keen to make a difference. "I arrived in Cowra in June 2021 and have been a chiropractor for two and half years, having worked casually as a chiropractic assistant for five years before that," he said. "My family had regularly been seeing a chiropractor since I was a baby. "Chiropractic care helped me, my family, and loved ones heal and grow through some difficult times, and I would love to be able to give that to other families too." Cameron said that despite people thinking they may be too young or might not need chiropractic care, it can be beneficial for people from all walks of life. "Chiropractic care helps people function at their optimal by helping their brain and nervous system properly function and control the body," he said. "This lets people, self heal, self regulate and regenerate in a healthy natural way. "Our care is specifically designed to deal with the underlying cause of health issues, rather than simply blocking the symptoms." Chiropractic Life offers thorough chiropractic examinations, full history, physical exam and neurological reviews.. They also provide X-ray examinations when required, as well as specific chiropractic adjustments, and try to be involved with their local communities as much as possible by regularly holding free health talks, health workshops and taking part in local markets and other events. While COVID has created some issues for the business over the past two years, Chiropractic Life have been able to adapt to changes well, and Cameron said the team is looking forward to moving on towards a brighter, healthier future. "Being fairly new into business, I've not experienced anything too different, but I think we managed by sticking to a simple and consistent approach," he said. "Hopefully in the next few years more people will look at health from a point of prevention and wanting optimal health, rather than having to focus on crisis care and fixing issues that have already occurred." For more information about how Chiropractic Life can help you, give the team a call 02 6344 1119, or visit www.chiropracticlife.com.au/locations/cowra.

Chiropractic care can make a difference

