Parents are urged to book a free child car seat check in Cowra this week as research shows two-out-of-three child restraints are not being properly used. Transport for NSW will host the free car seat check in the Cowra Aquatic Centre car park between 10am and 1pm on Thursday, April 7, with a qualified child restraint specialist on hand to ensure your most precious cargo is kept safe and sound. Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the car seat checks would take just a few minutes each and were open to the whole community. "This is a great opportunity for everyone who has a child seat in their car - parents, grandparents and carers - to come along and ensure it is fitted correctly to provide maximum protection for your child," Ms Cooke said. "Research show two-thirds of child restraints are not being properly used. A child could sustain devastating injuries in the event of a crash, or even sudden braking, if a restraint is incorrectly fitted." "Common mistakes made include not tightening the straps properly, not checking clips and using loose bolts in need of replacement." Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the car seat checks will provide information about national child restraint laws, the types of restraints available and advice on moving children from one restraint type to the next, with Cowra Council also giving away a free car seat on the day. "There is nothing more important than the safety of our children. A quick, free check could save a child's life," Mr Farraway said. Registrations are essential and bookings can be made by calling the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre (CINC) on 6340 1100. Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

Free child car seat safety checks in Cowra this week