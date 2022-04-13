Crew proving handy at rail museum

news, local-news,

Cowra's Handyman Crew have been instrumental in improvement works at the Lachlan Valley Rail (LVR) museum in recent months. "The focus of what we're doing is working with participants on the NDIS (National Disability Insurance Scheme) to be able to help build employability skills," Handyman Crew business manager Rachel Swain said. "The philosophy is that that's a pathway to meaningful work and self-confidence and being able to do tasks." Crew members William Stamp, Hannah Chamberlain, Tristan Sinclair and Gerald Jackson have been gaining valuable workplace knowledge and skills at Cowra's LVR museum. "We've been high pressuring the carriages to get cob webs off, preparing them for painting. "We've also invested in a commercial point of sale (POS) machine so that their time can also act as a retail sales training program. "The museum suits these guys because it is low pressure, they're aren't people queuing up so they can use the machine," Ms Swain said. The Handyman Crew members spend a day or two at LVR each fortnight learning and honing their new skills. "Two or three of them are here between 10am and 4pm on a Thursday which means we can free up the LVR volunteers to do tours while we cover the front desk. "It's just a good environment where the crew members have a diversity of activity. "Nearly all the crew have an interest in trains and they're helping the society because they don't have a lot of people with the time to man the front desk. "They can instead spend their time laying tracks and re-building engines while we do the boring jobs like painting," Ms Swain said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/d50e22df-4620-487a-8895-9247e569c5f6.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg