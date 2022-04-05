Mental health expo at Cowra Magpies anniversary game Saturday

news, local-news,

On Saturday, April 9, the Cowra Region Suicide Awareness Group are planning on holding a Local services and Mental health Expo in conjunction with the start of the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Cowra Magpies and their first home game of the season at Sid Kallas Oval. The day will kick off with League Tag, followed by the Under 18's and Reserves game while the Expo will also be operating and a special feature of the Golden Oldiesmatch at 2:30pm prior to the first grade match. The expo will run between 10am and 2pm. Some of the services that will be there the day include Headspace, PCYC, Weigelli, Lifeline and Standby. The Cowra Region Suicide Awareness Group Inc will also have a stall, handing out resource bags with some valuable information of services that are available.

