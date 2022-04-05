sport, local-sport,

A busy weekend at the Bowling Club with the first round of the Triples Saturday and the finals of the Presidents Cup on Sunday. In the final of the President's Cup Sharon Bohanna's Eagles defeated Ken Porter's Crocs 3-0 (13-0, 7-2). Congratulations to Sharon and her team of Dawn Dye, Russel Simpson, Sandra Davis and Tom McSorley. In the other matches the Galahs defeated the Dingoes 2-1 (3-9, 5-4, 3-0) and the Devils defeated the Wombats 2-1 (4-8, 5-3, 1-0). The first round Triples results were: Bob Morgan def Dorcas Presnell 38-11. Greg Nicholls def Ken Porter 20-18. Shane Lauritzen def Alan Vorias 28-11. Brian Duff def Shane Egan 25-19. Kak Smith def Steve Treasure 29-19. Mick Beath def Chris Pearce 26-24. David Bohanna def Bruce Thurtell 25-20. Round 2 matches to be played on or before Saturday, April 9. Bob Morgan v Greg Nicholls. Shane Lauritzen v Brian Duff. Kak Smith v Mick Beath. David Bohanna v Neville Connor. Nominations are now open for a round of the BPL Cup to be played at Cowra on Sunday, June 19. Teams can be 3 or 4 players, with an entry fee of $60.00 per team which need to be made online via this link https://www.bowlslink.com.au/guest-entries/new/fe29e6e0-8245-4aa7-9951-4b84585f83dd. Please contact Bruce Oliver or Greg Nicholls if you need assistance. Novelty Triples Day on Easter Monday.

President's Cup to the Eagles