At croquet on Wednesday, March 30 Helen Bryant and Elaine Hall played a game of singles as a good roll up of members turned up. Elaine got away to a good start leaving Helen behind she had difficulty making her hoops or missing her roquets before finally getting her game going. She pegged out at 26 with Elaine 12 both enjoying the game. Don Capps and Chris Palazzi teamed up to lay Jan Trengove and Heather Edwards. Don and Chris started really well and kept up the momentum all through. Jan and Heather seemed to have lost their touch and struggled to get every hoop. As a result Don and Chris pegged out with 26 to Jan and Heather 11. Gwen and Ana played a game against Alison and Jenny. Gwen and Ana had the lead and then Alison and Jenny caught up with both ending with a score of 20. On Saturday, April 2 four keen players turned up for a game of croquet on a cold morning. Don and Anna scored a not so easy win over Heather and Gwen 26-22. On Monday, April 4 Alison drew a single game against Anna and Heather. Most of the match was close but towards the end Anna and Heather drew away and pegged out 26 to 15. Elaine played Jenny in a singles game. Elaine started off well and was running away from Jenny but about half way through the match Jenny caught up and passed Elaine with some lucky shots to take the win 26 to 20.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/fcd0467b-0c92-4306-ba33-115dcba1a29b.JPG/r276_0_4237_2238_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Good roll up of members at croquet