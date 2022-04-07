Green Pesty, Jane Fita, pest control, recruitment, employment

Family friendly and environmentally-conscious pest control company, Green Pesty, are on the lookout to find their latest pest professional for the Cowra and Young region. With 20 technicians already based across Victoria and NSW, Green Pesty owner and director, Jane said the company was eager to employ the right person. "We are super excited to find the right person to join the team. "We are looking to recruit a local sub contractor in the area to take on the 400 customers across the Cowra and Young region, and hopefully build the client base further," she said. "It's a good earner that pays well for the hours that our technicians put in." Green Pesty originally started out as 'Fly Co' in 1992. Jane's parents bought the business in 2004 and transformed it into the Green Pesty that clients know and love today. With a head office based on Jane's family farm in Victoria, she has a strong passion to see the family business grow and thrive. "We have a great combination of flexibility with the pest control business, but our core focus is on the low-toxicity and low-environmental impact of our products and services, while still being highly effective," she said. "That comes from being on a farm, having kids and pets, and wanting to limit chemical exposure and look after nature." Jane said that applicants for the available position should share Green Pesty's environmentally friendly ethos and be good at being able to clearly asses individual situations. "Our pest controllers combine their skill and experience, and asses situations first in order to come up with the most efficient solution," she said. "We have superior products to solve problems more effectively, where we can treat a premises quickly and have people back inside in an hour, compared to the usual four hours or even longer with traditional methods." Jane said that the sub contractor role would be ideal for someone looking to add another income stream, someone who is looking for part time work such as a handyman or gardener, or even farmers who are used to seasonal work and may have spare time during certain seasons. "Ideally you would be looking at three to four days a week in peak season, and less in the off season," she said. "Peak season is spring and summer, with a shoulder period in autumn and quiet season during winter. "It is a great position for someone with good customer service skills and a willingness to learn, and we have a pest technician manager who provides regular training and mentoring to our team." For more information about Green Pesty and the available position, call Jane on 1800 815 730, or visit www.greenpesty.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/0abf0758-f52e-4878-8d81-d8019851af21.jpg/r0_117_480_388_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Sign up to the green team

RUNS IN THE FAMILY: Green Pesty, a wonderful family run pest control business, is in safe hands with the future generation all hands on. Photo: Supplied Family friendly and environmentally-conscious pest control company, Green Pesty, are on the lookout to find their latest pest professional for the Cowra and Young region.

With 20 technicians already based across Victoria and NSW, Green Pesty owner and director, Jane said the company was eager to employ the right person. "We are super excited to find the right person to join the team.

"We are looking to recruit a local sub contractor in the area to take on the 400 customers across the Cowra and Young region, and hopefully build the client base further," she said. "It's a good earner that pays well for the hours that our technicians put in."

Green Pesty originally started out as 'Fly Co' in 1992. Jane's parents bought the business in 2004 and transformed it into the Green Pesty that clients know and love today. With a head office based on Jane's family farm in Victoria, she has a strong passion to see the family business grow and thrive.

SOLVING YOUR PEST PROBLEMS: Green Pesty technician Daryll and his trusty ute. Photo: Supplied "We have a great combination of flexibility with the pest control business, but our core focus is on the low-toxicity and low-environmental impact of our products and services, while still being highly effective," she said. "That comes from being on a farm, having kids and pets, and wanting to limit chemical exposure and look after nature." Jane said that applicants for the available position should share Green Pesty's environmentally friendly ethos and be good at being able to clearly asses individual situations. "Our pest controllers combine their skill and experience, and asses situations first in order to come up with the most efficient solution," she said. "We have superior products to solve problems more effectively, where we can treat a premises quickly and have people back inside in an hour, compared to the usual four hours or even longer with traditional methods."

Jane said that the sub contractor role would be ideal for someone looking to add another income stream, someone who is looking for part time work such as a handyman or gardener, or even farmers who are used to seasonal work and may have spare time during certain seasons. "Ideally you would be looking at three to four days a week in peak season, and less in the off season," she said. "Peak season is spring and summer, with a shoulder period in autumn and quiet season during winter.

"It is a great position for someone with good customer service skills and a willingness to learn, and we have a pest technician manager who provides regular training and mentoring to our team."

For more information about Green Pesty and the available position, call Jane on 1800 815 730, or visit www.greenpesty.com.au. SHARE