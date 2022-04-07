Cowra's Young Woman finalist is taking country living to the Sydney Royal Show

news, local-news,

Cowra's Marta Sarova is in Sydney this week representing Cowra and Zone 6 at the Royal Easter Show Young Rural Women of the Year finals. The Young Rural Women of the Year aims to find an ambassador for the next 12 months to promote the Sydney Royal Show and agricultural shows of NSW, as well as promoting the importance and contribution of women to rural communities something Ms Sarova says would be an amazing opportunity. Taking a break to indulge in her favourite past time of fishing last week before heading to Sydney Ms Sarova said she is looking forward to promoting Cowra at the Sydney Royal. "I'll be talking about the community and the work I do and hopefully I'll make Cowra proud," she said. Highlights of her week will be attending State Parliament, the opportunity to meet Princess Anne who will be opening this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show and the announcement of this year's winner on Sunday, April 10. "I'm ever so grateful for this amazing opportunity," Ms Sarova said. "This competition is so important not only for shows and country communities, but also for the development of young rural women. "Entering this amazing competition I have met such amazing people and have received knowledge and stories that I will use and cherish." Currently working full time as a property manager with Raine and Horne and part time with Cowra Services Club Ms Sarova moved to Cowra from Wollongong four years ago. "I was from Wollongong originally and moved down to Cowra ... it was the best decision I've made. I've had such a supportive community around me - I don't necessarily have the support network or family behind me." Originally from Latvia Ms Saravo spent two years in the UK before moving to Australia. "I entered the competition as a way of expressing my passion and gratefulness to the Cowra community and to spread more knowledge and information about moving, living and being part of small rural towns," she said. Outside of work as well as fishing Ms Sarova volunteers with Cowra Meals on Wheels and the Cowra Show Society. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

